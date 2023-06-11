Prince Harry’s entire life is ‘one long rant against past perceived injustices’

Experts believe Prince Harry lacks the ability to realize ‘who he is, what he does, or even where he lives.

Author Jane Atkinson weighed in on her thoughts regarding Prince Harry.

According to a report by The Sun she said, “His life appears to be one long rant against past perceived injustices.”

“Harry is a man who no longer knows who he is, where he actually lives or who he wants to be.”

“He can’t seem to stop hitting the self-destruct button because, whenever there is a glimmer of true reconciliation between him, Charles and William, he goes and ruins it.”

“And this week is a prime example,” Ms Atkinson also went on to add.

Because “Just a month after his father offered an olive branch and invited him to his Coronation, Harry jets in from California to trash the country his father reigns over and basically describes it as a laughing stock around the world.”