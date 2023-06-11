Princess Eugenie returns to work after welcoming second child

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has apparently returned to work just days after giving birth to her second baby.
Princess Eugenie, who is an environmental campaigner, took to Instagram to mark World Ocean Day on Friday (June 9).
She launched the second season of her Ocean Advocate mini-series on Instagram.
Eugenie said, “In the first episode I am joined by @hugotagholm who is the exec director and VP of @oceana in the UK. He is a keen advocate for ocean campaigning.”
Earlier, she said, "In celebration of World Ocean Day I'm launching my Ocean Advocate series two tomorrow! Stay tuned for episode one."
The Princess has been praised for her dedication to the cause of the world's oceans following the arrival of her second son.
On June 5, Princess Eugenie revealed in an Instagram post, saying “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.”
Royal experts have just unearthed the true feelings that are bubbling to the surface for Prince William
The woman is going to be the wife of Jeff Bezos' wife
Prince Harry has allegedly become ‘very alienated’ since no one is ‘looking to catch up with old Harry’
King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry appears in pleasant mood in flight to Los Angeles
Prince Harry blames the media, tabloids for trying to coax him into becoming their ‘scapegoat’ for newspaper sales
Prince Harry ‘ungrateful’ duke who ‘never understood the leeway’ he’s enjoyed