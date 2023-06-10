Paul Geoffrey: 'Better Call Saul' actor dies

Hours after "Breaking Bad" actor Mike Batayeh's death was announced, the shocking news regarding the demise of a Better Call Saul actor surfaced online.

Paul Geoffrey, who starred in hit TV show Better Call Saul, died of cancer at the age of 68.

The actor's obituary read: 'Paul John Geoffrey was born and raised in England, where he lived his dream of being an actor and was known for his portrayal of Percival in Excalibur and other leading roles in Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Anna Karenina, Wuthering Heights, Poirot, Inspector Morse, and more."

He played the role of a tailor in the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, and the prominent role of King Arthur's ally Perceval in Excalibur.

The film helped the early careers of Patrick Stewart and Liam Neeson, won best artistic contribution at the Cannes Film Festival and received an Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography.

His last role is thought to have been in a 2019 episode of Epix called Perpetual Grace.