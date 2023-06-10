Prince Harry delights air steward with a surprise gift after flight to LA

Prince Harry, who has returned to the US after giving evidence at a London court in his phone hacking case against, left a surprise gift for an air steward as a thank-you for a pleasant flight to Los Angeles.



Holden Pattern, the flight attendant, was delighted by the Duke's gesture as he shared a photograph of him and Harry on an American Airlines plane via his Instagram Stories on Friday (9 June).

Harry, in the photo, can be seen putting his arm around Pattern. The flight attendant captioned the photo: "Passenger prince."

Dressed in a plain black T-shirt and blue jeans, King Charles III's younger son Harry appears in pleasant mood as he is seen giving smile.

Meghan Markle's hubby made Pattern’s day after he left a thank-you gift in the form of his controversial memoir, Spare, for the air steward.



In another snap shared on Instagram Stories, Pattern showed followers a photo of a business class seat with Harry’s book placed on the table, captioning it: "Just found this in my luggage that a passenger gave to me."

Harry reportedly did not meet his father King Charles, his brother Prince William and any other senior royals during his brief trip here.