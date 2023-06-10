Prince William ‘wants to get physical’ with Prince Harry: ‘Punch his lights out!’

Prince William reportedly wants to punch Prince Harry’s lights out, and ‘he’s not the only one’.

These revelations and admissions have been shared by famed commentator Piers Morgan.

Mr Morgan broke it all down in his converastion with Sky News Australia.

According to his findings, Prince Harry has ‘really destroyed’ all hopes with the Royal Family, especially since many ‘don’t even want anything to do with him’.

However, one person in particular is also considering a physical confrontation.

This is mainly due to the fact, that his senior member of the Royal Family feels ‘absolutely incensed’.

The senior member in question is Prince William who is allegedly considering the consequences of ‘punching Prince Harry’s lights out’.

Mr Morgan was even quoted telling the outlet. “William. in particular, is absolutely incensed ...”

“I know for a fact from [pause] friends of mine who are very well plugged into the royals that William just wants to punch his lights out.”

To make matters worse for the Duke of Sussex, “he's not the only one; a lot of the family are very angry about what Harry and his wife have done.”