Prince Harry is ‘too alienated’ to maintain relationships: ‘No one wants him'

Prince Harry has reportedly sparked a deep divide between him and his family since no one is “looking to catch up with old Harry.”

Famed commentator and royal contributor Piers Morgan issued these revelations.

His admissions have been shared in a video interview for Sky News Australia.

In the midst of this chat, he was quoted saying, “My understanding from the royal family -- I've spoken to quite a few of them recently -- is that none of them really want him to be there, none of them are looking to catch up with old Harry after the way he's torched all the family.”

This admission has come around the same time as Mr Morgan laid Prince William’s alleged emotions bare.

At the time he admitted that the Prince of Wales feels inclined to ‘punch Prince Harry’s lights out’.

The admissions were shared with the same outlet and read, “I know for a fact from [pause] friends of mine who are very well plugged into the royals that William just wants to punch his lights out.”

Not to mention “he's not the only one; a lot of the family are very angry about what Harry and his wife have done.”