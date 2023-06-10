Prince William responds to remarks about Kate Middleton during royal engagement

Prince William was a good sport when he was given candid remarks about his wife, Kate Middleton, by a cancer patient.

The Prince of Wales, 40, stepped out on Thursday to open the Oak Cancer Centre at the Royal Marsden, a new cancer research and treatment centre. During the visit, William stopped to chat with one of the patients who had been treated there and was accompanied by his wife.

On seeing the royal, the patient was surprised by how tall he was, immediately after shaking his hand. However, William was quick to quip, pointing to his shoes saying, ‘I have heels on.’

The wife then spoke with the royal. She praised the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) for taking care of her husband for 10 years. The patient then chimed in, “See these people here? Ugly but they’re good,” prompting a laugh from Prince William.

“Your wife’s not bad,” the patient steered the conversation. “She’s a nice lady as well.”

To which the prince laughed and agreed and said, “she is a nice lady” before turning to the man’s wife and noting: “He’s a chatty one! I bet the nurses have got their eye on you.”

This isn’t the first such interaction where the royal received praise for his wife.



While meeting well-wishers in 2020 during their visit to Ireland, Angela Moran told People Magazine about her encounter with the royal.

“I said to him that I really admired him and Catherine, and he said, ‘Thank you very much,’” she said. “I said, ‘I love her,’ and he said, ‘I do too — nice of you to say so.’”