Royal women have had to ‘endure’ one common thing due to their titles

Throughout history women in the royal family have been ‘put through the wringer’ as soon as they stepped into this life.

In her comment piece for News.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser shared that there is long list of women who have had to endure hardships that come along with the title and mere association.

The expert’s comments came after Prince Harry stood in the witness box to give his statement in the lawsuit against the British tabloids who allegedly acquired information through unlawful means.

Elser noted that while Prince Harry’s is waging a war, the women in his life are “paying the much higher price since longswords were the rage.”

In her comment piece, Elser sympathised with Harry’s ex Chelsea Davy, who is now once again in the centre of media attention, despite having ‘no interest’ in having a public life.

“Harry could very well have consulted with her extensively before he dragged her name and their history back into the glare of the global spotlight. I really hope so,” penned the expert.

Even for his wife, Meghan Markle, Elser opined that the Suits alum is “just the latest in a depressingly long line of women who have suffered due to their royal association.”

Looking back at history, the expert shared that Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and Camilla Parker-Bowles were all “put through the wringer.”

For Kate, Elser explained that she had to ‘endure nine years’ of being ‘chased’ by paparazzi and had to “relinquish a dream of making a professional go of her photography because it didn’t gel with being a royal girlfriend.”

“In the 80s Diana, Princess of Wales and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York had their clothing, their weight, their pregnancies, their smiles and their every syllable uttered in public held up and judged,” described Elser.

Surprisingly, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh also had to endure the press’ treatment after “a topless photo of her printed on the front page of a newspaper in the lead up to her 1999 wedding to Prince Edward and was later forced to relinquish her hard-earned business RJH Public Relations several years into her marriage.”

In the end, Elser surmised, that it is the royal WAGS throughout the centuries who have been “beheaded, divorced, bullied, abandoned, cheated on and exiled on the Continent all through no fault of their own consequence or actions.”

“It is the women in the royal orbit who so often end up being collateral damage, whose happiness, agency, freedom and autonomy are sacrificed on the altar of monarchy.”