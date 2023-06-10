Prince Harry ‘victimizing’ Chelsy Davy: 'He's her life's biggest sin'

Royal experts believe Chelsy Davy has suffered greatly at the hands of Prince Harry’s court case, and he’s allegedly turned their past relationship into her ‘biggest sin’ in life.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser weighed in on these thoughts regarding Prince Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy.

In her piece for piece for News.com.au she said, “By the time that Harry had left the witness box, having been buffeted by six hours of cross examination by a barrister who looks like a mild-mannered Volvo driver and whose nickname is “the beast”, he was reportedly holding back tears and said, “it’s a lot’.”

So “the person I feel sorriest for, the person whose feelings right now no one has bothered to waste any column inches or TV talking head punditry time on, is his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.”

“After 12 long years of relative anonymity and normalcy, of just getting on with her life, Davy’s name, through no volition of her own, has gone from ancient history to being splashed all over what would nearly have to be every newspaper, every news site and every TV channel in the world.”

Ms Elser also chimed in a in greater detail and pointed out how “Davy might not have wed her princely boyfriend back then, but her former association with him is still seeing her bear the cost.”

Before concluding though she also got a little candid and admitted, I find it a truly depressing thought that Davy might again be being penalised for no greater ‘sin’ than having once loved a member of the British royal family.