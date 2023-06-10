'Ted Lasso' fans lose mind as star fuels spinoff chatter

Ted Lasso has ended with a bang; however, fans' hunger for the hit Apple TV+ comedy series is not over.
Building on this hunger, the series star Nick Muhammed shared a cryptic message that fuels already feverish speculations.
The speculations of a spin-off stemmed from the official Twitter account of Apple TV, which shared a picture of Ted Lasso characters standing in the AFC Richmond locker room.
They are Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), and Nathan “Nate” Shelley (Nick)
The post caption reads, “She smells like potential,” which was interpreted by fans as an expansion of Ted Lasso's universe.
Nick dropped a zipped lips emoji on his retweet to make things more interesting.
However, the actor previously cast shadows on the new show possibilities.
“I’m wary of a spin-off, to be honest,” Nick told GamesRadar+.
“Don’t get me wrong, if everyone else was up for it and doing it, and the story felt intriguing and interesting, I’d be open to it, of course. But, particularly with Nate, we have told a real story with him, so you wouldn’t want to do something substandard.”
The singer is reportedly dating Lewis Hamilton
He said the knife attack would not have happened in his presence
The Twitter CEO says he is Taylor Swift fan
Anthony Ramos says he was thrown 30 feet in the air for a stunt scene but didn't go for a stunt double
Amy Schumer addresses her exit from Barbie movie on Andy Cohen show
Eva Longoria's film tells the story of Richard Montañez, creator of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, portrayed by Jesse Garcia