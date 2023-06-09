 
June 09, 2023
Royals

Royal family's true intentions towards Meghan Markle revealed

The royal family has ignored the Duchess of Sussex on its website

By Web Desk
June 09, 2023
Meghan Markle's profile on the royal family website remains unchanged a week after it was pointed out that The Duchess of Sussex's page has not been updated since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

It was not known whether it was a deliberate move on the part of the royals to send a cryptic message to the woman who they blame for all the wrongs Harry did them. 

It was reported by thenews.com.pk last week that  "About Duchess of Sussex" page has been completely ignored after the Queen's death while Harry's profile clearly shows that it has been updated after the demise of his grandmother.

Meghan's page on the website read, "They [Harry and Meghan] are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages."

The information given on the Duke of Duchess of Sussex's profiles shows that Meghan's page mentions "their duties to The Queen" while Harry page state "heir duty to The King".