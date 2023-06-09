Pink shines in emotional mother-daughter performance on tour opener

Pink thanked the enthusiastic audience in Bolton while performing on stage with daughter Willow

Renowned singer Pink delighted fans as she kicked off her highly anticipated Summer Carnival tour at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England, on Wednesday night.

The superstar had a special surprise in store for the audience, inviting her 12-year-old daughter, Willow, to join her on stage for a performance of their collaborative song, Cover Me in Sunshine.

The crowd was captivated as Willow showcased her impressive vocal abilities, inherited from her talented mother. Released in 2021 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the song aimed to bring comfort and positivity to listeners.

Willow mesmerized the audience with her rendition of the second verse of "Cover Me in Sunshine," leaving her proud mother beaming with joy. The song holds a special place in Pink and Willow's hearts, serving as a source of solace and hope during a challenging year.

After the show, Pink expressed her excitement, thanking the enthusiastic audience in Bolton and describing the tour kick-off as "INSANE." She eagerly awaits the upcoming performances on her U.K. and Europe tour dates before bringing the Summer Carnival tour to North America.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will commence on July 24 in Toronto and make stops in various cities, including Cincinnati, Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more, concluding on October 9 in Phoenix at Chase Field.

The heartfelt duet between Pink and Willow left the audience in awe, showcasing the unique bond between a mother and her talented daughter.