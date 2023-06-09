EXO fans rejoice as SM Entertainment confirms full group comeback

On July 10, 2023, EXO will make their full group comeback with the release of their seventh full-length album

EXO fans around the world are rejoicing as SM Entertainment has officially confirmed the dates for the highly anticipated group's comeback.

The announcement came shortly after seven members of the group, Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, DO, and Sehun, were spotted at Gimpo Airport as they embarked on a journey to shoot a new reality series. This fueled speculation among fans, and their excitement reached new heights when SM Entertainment confirmed the comeback news.

Interestingly, the report also mentioned the participation of Kai, who is currently serving in the military. Although SM Entertainment has not officially confirmed his involvement, the report has given hope to fans who were disappointed by his abrupt enlistment earlier this year.

The road to this full group reunion hasn't been without its challenges. EXO faced various obstacles, including lawsuits filed by Xiumin, Baekhyun, and Chen against SM Entertainment, as well as Kai's sudden military enlistment.

These events dashed fans' hopes of seeing all the members together during promotions. However, this recent confirmation of their comeback has brought a wave of excitement and joy among EXO-Ls worldwide.

EXO, known for their powerful performances and chart-topping hits like "Love Shot," is determined to make a strong comeback this year.