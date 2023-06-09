K-pop group SHINee’s Onew pens letter to fans amidst health issues

The singer then took to social media to reassure his fans that he will be taking good care of his health

K-pop group SHINee’s Onew wrote a heartfelt letter to his fans after his agency announced that he will be going on a hiatus due to health concerns. The other members of the group will continue on as he takes a break.

The singer then took to social media to reassure his fans that he will be taking good care of his health and also posted a picture of the cake from when they celebrated their 15th anniversary at a fan event.

“Hello. This is Onew! I think that there are people who were shocked [by the news] and so, I thought that it was only the right thing to do for me to speak up, and this is how I’ve ended up writing a post. TLDR! I’ll recuperate my health and come back!

I’m sorry to worry so many people and I’ll be grateful if you can think of this time as one where I take a break in order to continue to be with SHINee in the future. Due to the timing, I think that there might be misunderstandings or errors where some think that my health is not going to recover. However, in order to protect what I wish to protect, the future is more important and I have made this decision. Be very happy and healthy! I will come back again healthy, thinking of the good days together and so that I can spend each and every part of my life with meaning. I’m sorry for worrying you!”