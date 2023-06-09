K-pop group SHINee’s Onew pens letter to fans amidst health issues

K-pop group SHINee’s Onew wrote a heartfelt letter to his fans after his agency announced that he will be going on a hiatus due to health concerns. The other members of the group will continue on as he takes a break.
The singer then took to social media to reassure his fans that he will be taking good care of his health and also posted a picture of the cake from when they celebrated their 15th anniversary at a fan event.
“Hello. This is Onew! I think that there are people who were shocked [by the news] and so, I thought that it was only the right thing to do for me to speak up, and this is how I’ve ended up writing a post. TLDR! I’ll recuperate my health and come back!
I’m sorry to worry so many people and I’ll be grateful if you can think of this time as one where I take a break in order to continue to be with SHINee in the future. Due to the timing, I think that there might be misunderstandings or errors where some think that my health is not going to recover. However, in order to protect what I wish to protect, the future is more important and I have made this decision. Be very happy and healthy! I will come back again healthy, thinking of the good days together and so that I can spend each and every part of my life with meaning. I’m sorry for worrying you!”
