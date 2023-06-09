Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are proving nothing is ‘enough to shut these two up’

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should ‘just disappear’ from Hollywood if they can’t stop demanding privacy.

These allegations against Meghan Markle have been shared by royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Ms Callahan feels “There’s a reason Harry was iced out at Charles’ coronation: He’s only published one book of a four-book deal, and it’s rumored one of those could be Meghan’s memoir. What was that whistle-stop trip to London if not a likely sweep for gossip and grievance?”



“One would think the ‘South Park’ episode – their ‘Worldwide Privacy Tour’ lampooned to perfection – would have been enough to shut these two up.”

Before concluding Ms Callahan also pointed out how “One would also think that any public figures who really want to disappear would forego the big public announcements and just actually disappear.”