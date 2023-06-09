Prince Harry is a ‘potentially lethal’ man who’s ‘defying our constitutional traditions’

Prince Harry has just been branded a ‘potentially lethal’ man who’s ‘defying our constitutional traditions’.

Royal commentator and expert Stephen Glover broke everything down.

He warns, Prince Harry “is like an unguided missile, sighting enemies here and there, emitting a good deal of smoke and making lots of noise, before finally crashing to earth with an inevitable explosion — and then mysteriously taking off again, seeking some new target.”

According to the Daily Mail, “In short,” Mr Glover believes “he’s potentially lethal.” So “if he describes the Government today as ‘rock bottom’, next month or next year he will unearth another disobliging adjective in defiance of our constitutional traditions.”

“Or he may direct his rage once more against the royal institution that nurtured him and endowed him with such significance as he will ever have in this world.”

Before concluding Mr Glover also shifted the converastion to King Charles and warned the monarch about Prince Harry’s ‘one-way’ route to destruction.

Especially since “his father the King hasn’t been immune to his criticisms in the past, and won’t be in the future.”