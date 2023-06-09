PCB chairman appointment faces uncertainty

View of PCB headquarters in Lahore. — PCB

KARACHI: The nomination of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman has begun a debate around the top-level appointment in the wake of a statement by the minister for interprovincial coordination, Ehsan Mazari.

Mazari, who is a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) legislator, has favoured the appointment of Zaka Ashraf as PCB chairman. Ashraf had headed the board in the past too.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thrown his weight behind Najam Sethi for the role, who is currently the chief of the board's management committee.

“When we had formed this government, we had an understanding that the party heading the relevant ministries will have their men appointed in departments under the ministries,” Mazari said.

However, it will not be an easy thing for the PPP to have their man “appointed” as chairman of the PCB.



The Constitution of the PCB is very clear about the election of the chairman.

Para 6 of the PCB Constitution states: "There shall be a Chairman of the Board elected by the Board of Governors in accordance with paragraph 7 for a period of three years. The Chairman shall be eligible for re-election for one further term of three years provided that the total tenure of an individual as Chairman shall in no case exceed a period of six years."

In addition, para 7 of the PCB constitution highlights the PCB chairman election process by stating that “a special meeting of the Board of Governors shall be convened to elect the Chairman from amongst the members of the Board of Governors, by a majority of the total voting membership of the Board of Governors.”

The board of governors of PCB includes four members from regional associations, four from service industries, and two members nominated by the Patron in Chief of PCB — the prime minister.

The representative of the IPC ministry in the PCB BoG is set as “ex-officio member” who doesn’t have any right to vote.

Hence, the constitution of PCB is clear on how the chairman PCB is to be elected and who can nominate people to the BoG to become chairman.

If PPP is determined to have their man, Ashraf in this case, then they’ll have to convince PM Shahbaz to nominate him as Patron’s representative in PCB. There’s no other way for them.

According to ICC’s memorandum of association, each member — including Pakistan — must manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government (or other public or quasi-public body) interference in its governance, regulation and/or administration of Cricket in its Cricket Playing Country (including in operational matters, in the selection and management of teams, and the appointment of coaches or support personnel).

Any breach of this obligation can lead to suspension of the member from ICC.

It is important for political forces to understand that sports bodies are autonomous everywhere and direct government interference in their day-to-day affairs or governance matter can be a serious breach.

Be it cricket, football, or hockey, the politicians must keep sports away from their games.