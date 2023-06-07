'Pakistan not to play World Cup matches in Ahmedabad', Sethi tells ICC

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee's Chairman Najam Sethi has made it clear to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Officer Geoff Allardice that the Men in Green will not play World Cup matches in Ahmedabad, reported Indian media.
The Press Trust of India, while citing a PCB source, reported that Sethi has made it clear to the ICC that Pakistan will not play in Ahmedabad during World Cup unless it's the final.
"Sethi has conveyed to Barclay and Allardice that Pakistan doesn't want its matches to be scheduled in Ahmedabad unless it is a knock-out game like final," the Indian media outlet quoted a source.
"He requested ICC to schedule their games in Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata if national team gets clearance from the Pakistan government to travel to India for the global event scheduled in October and November," the source told the agency.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants to schedule Pakistan vs India match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. However, PCB has reservations about the venue.
The ICC heads travelled to Lahore earlier last week to meet Sethi. On their return, they declared Pakistan a peaceful country for sports and expressed their satisfaction with the country's capability to host the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Furthermore, the ICC delegation hinted at playing a mediating role between the PCB and the BCCI while seeking assurance from Pakistan regarding their participation in the upcoming World Cup, scheduled in October-November in India this year.
After India refused to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup, there are chances that Pakistan might also not go to the neighbouring country for playing the 50-over format mega event. The decision on Asia Cup is expected at the end of this month.
Stage is set for an exciting match against Coco Gauff, where Swiatek aims to replicate her previous year's success.
The Indian batter terms Inzamam-ul-Haq as Asia's greatest middle-order batter
Journalist Florian Plettenberg claims clubs in Saudi Pro League are looking forward to transfers of more players after...
"Bowling for even half an hour in the camp would help me a lot," cricketer says
PCB has started working on new deals for players for 2023-24 season as current central contracts will expire on June 30
Pakistan's Babar Azam and Rizwan have joined Harvard Business School's executive education programme on the Business...