Prince Harry is like an ‘unguided missile sighting enemies here and there’

Prince Harry has just been compared to a ‘missile’ that “emits a good deal of smoke and making lots of noise, before finally crashing to earth with an inevitable explosion.”

Royal commentator Stephen Glover broke down his thoughts about Prince Harry’s hacking trial in the UK.

He started by pointing out, “Our constitutional arrangements are a delicate organism, the product of past divisions and compromise. We tolerate — some of us may revere — an unelected head of state, and a Royal Family with all the trimmings, on the firm understanding that they stand apart from politics.”

According to the Daily Mail, Mr Glover feels, “It has worked well enough for the past 200 years because, with a few exceptions, we have had monarchs who have understood the limits of their powers, and respected the right of elected politicians to govern, albeit with the benefit of royal advice.”

“Of course, no one better understood the importance of safeguarding this precious relationship between Crown and Parliament than our late Queen, Elizabeth II. How Harry’s coarse political invective would have grieved her.”

“He’s like an unguided missile, sighting enemies here and there, emitting a good deal of smoke and making lots of noise, before finally crashing to earth with an inevitable explosion — and then mysteriously taking off again, seeking some new target.”