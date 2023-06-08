Prince Harry’s ‘self-righteous posturing makes cracking TV’

Experts believe Prince Harry’s ‘self-righteous posturing makes cracking TV’, given his ‘clear knack for theatrical rhetoric’.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser weighed in on these issues surrounding Prince Harry’s attitude.

In this admission, she accused the duke of possessing extreme theatrical rhetoric.

According to News.com.au she said, “Harry proved he clearly has a knack for theatrical rhetoric, such as launching an unprecedented attack on the British government and declaring it was at ‘rock bottom’.”

“But while self-righteous posturing might make cracking TV, it doesn’t necessarily win court cases,” she also warned.

“Whatever the outcome of the case,” what’s most apparent is that “Harry looks to be burning through what public goodwill he might have left in the UK and demonstrating that he remains obtuse and lacking any sense of irony. Take the title situation.”