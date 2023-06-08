Prince William ‘slighted bothered’ by press during appearances with Kate Middleton

Prince William is seemingly bothered by one thing that happens every time he takes a photo with his wife Kate Middleton.

According to royal expert Roya Nikkhah, who told True Royalty TV, that the ‘only thing’ that does ‘slightly bother’ the Prince of Wales is ‘when he is cropped out of photos.’

Elaborating on this point further, the Mail on Sunday’s assistant editor Kate Mansey told Mail Online that it’s not really “jealousy” that William feels of Kate.

“It’s more that Kate and William have worked hard to create an image of themselves together as a united front,” she explained. “So, when they’re on jobs together, they’d like to be pictured together - as a team.”

She also added that the Waleses are “realists” and also understand that they want to see glamour rather than a “a man in a suit.”

“Perhaps William should get himself a great Jenny Packham dress,” joked Mansey.

Moreover, Hannah Fernando, editor of Woman and Woman and Home Magazines, analysed that Kate “has no wish to eclipse” William.

“She is coming into her own because she is actually brilliant,” praised Fernando. “She has taken on this life, opened her arms to it, and learned along the way what she needs to do.”

The royal expert expressed their opinions just few weeks after the Princess of Wales was accused of stealing the limelight from her husband when she appeared at the Chelsea Flower Show – an event that was also attended by the King and was his first-ever visit there as monarch.