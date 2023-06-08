Prince Harry risking ‘US visa’ as ‘major ramifications’ are at play

Prince Harry has just been urged to reconsider his allegations because he’ll be forced to ‘prove each and every one’ of them.

Royal expert Michael Cole broke his silence on the potential visa ramifications Prince Harry is in line to potentially face.

he broke it all down during an interview with GB News’ Mark Longhurst.

In the midst of this chat, Mr Cole pointed out how, “We’ve gone into a lot of things about his young life, such as taking drugs which must have been extremely uncomfortable for him.”

“It also of course has ramifications for his residency in America where they don’t like people coming in with previous drug use.”

Before concluding Mr Cole also pointed out how “Prince Harry is furious, he’s incandescent, he believes his life has been ruined by the press. But he’s accused these people of being criminals. If you’re going to do that, you better come with the evidence.”