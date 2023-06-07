Prince Harry holds back his tears while testifying in court

Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry, at the very end of cross-examination, appeared to choke back tears as the Duke talked about the experience of giving evidence for a day and a half, saying: "It's a lot."



Harry appeared little bit tense and emotional while being questioned by MGN's lawyer, but he held back his tears and tried to act as a strong man in the witness box.

A lawyer for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) accused King Charles III's younger son Harry of wanting to be a phone-hacking victim and asked if he would be disappointed if he wasn't, to which the Duke responded: "Nobody wants to be phone hacked."



The Duke of Sussex, during the cross-examination, totally rejected a suggestion he wants to have been a phone-hacking victim as he appeared in the court on a second day of evidence in his case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over alleged unlawful information gathering.



The Duke of Sussex, 38, raised concerns about the level of detail in an article about his visit to a strip club, a court heard on Wednesday.

He also said an article about a trip to Spearmint Rhino strip club in 2006 - headlined 'Chel shocked' -contained "very specific" information about a conversation with then girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Harry claimed an article in 2008 concerning his withdrawal from Afghanistan was likely to have been sourced from unlawful information gathering and that it had impacted his mental health.