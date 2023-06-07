Prince Harry is a ‘total liability’ to King Charles: ‘You’ll soon loose everything’

Prince Harry has just been bashed for acting like a ‘total liability’ with ‘hypocrisy that continues to astound’.



These accusatory claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Allison Pearson.

According to The Telegraph she started by noting, “It’s the hypocrisy that continues to astound.”

Like a pair of sulky teenage rebels, Harry and Meghan rail against an institution so hideously hierarchical, hidebound and full of ‘unconscious bias’ that they call their children Prince and Princess to cash in on it.”

Ms Pearson also went on to reference Prince Harry’s admission regarding journalism and how he wants to ‘save it as a profession’.

“We’re alright, thanks, mate,” she reacted by saying. “Focus your energy on saving yourself; you’re going to need it when the King realises you’re a total liability and does what he should have done a while ago, and takes away your titles.”