'The Flash' receives glowing reviews amid Ezra Miller shadow

The critics are pouring praise over The Flash as Ezra Miller is set to return after their rehab.
Forbes writes, "All too often, a film like The Flash relies on the action and the spectacle or the hope that the fans will lap up whatever they are served, but the writing here is spot on."
IGN reviewed, "[Director] Muschetti brings in a delightful, off-beat sense of humor and Miller proves they have the comedic chops to deliver it, taking all-too-familiar superhero story ideas and upending them into laugh-out-loud moments or creative action scenes."
Variety maintained, "Miller's the Flash goes back in time to change the future and connects with Michael Keaton's Batman. But the movie, after a smart and playful first half, gives itself over to comic-book bombast."
The Hollywood Reporter penned, "The early word on The Flash calling it one of the greatest superhero movies ever made was pure hyperbole. But in the bumpy recent history of the DC Extended Universe, it's certainly an above-average entry."
The Flash will open in theatres on June 16.
Jennifer Aniston appeared to be a fitness diva in her new sizzling workout video
The creators and cast of 'Community' are striking in solidarity with Writers Guild Of America
The first two episodes of the series were screened at Cannes, where Levinson expressed his belief that 'The Idol' will...
Esposito has now channeled her own life into her writing and directorial debut
Stephen King is known for sharing his opinions on various TV shows and movies
In a humorous and candid conversation, Coolidge and White discuss their characters and more