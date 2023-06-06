Meghan Markle's silence raises eyebrows as Harry appears in court

Meghan Markle disappearance from Prince Harry's court hearings have been noticed by royal observers in the UK who think she should have stood by her husband.

Prince Harry bitter legal battel started on Tuesday when he arrived at London's High Court on Tuesday where he was to give evidence in his lawsuit against the publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror, which he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful acts.

Meghan's absence was felt by both his supporters and critics, with majority of people saying, she should have shown her support to Harry who allegedly picked his legal battels at her behest.

The critics of the US-based couple wondered what sort of excuse she might have given to convince Harry that it's better she stay out of it.

It was not for the first time Harry travelled to the UK alone. He recently visited the UK to attend the coronation of his father King Charles.

Meghan stayed with the couple's children in California where the couple is based since they stepped down as working royals.

Harry failed to appear in court as expected on Monday but entered the witness box on Tuesday, becoming the first senior British royal to give evidence in court in 130 years.

He is one of more than 100 high-profile figures suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, for alleged wrongdoing between 1991 and 2011.

MGN, now owned by Reach (RCH.L), apologised at the start of the trial for one admitted occasion that the Sunday People had unlawfully sought information about Harry, accepting he was entitled to compensation.