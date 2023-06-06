Name of only celebrity who reacted to news about birth of Eugenie's son revealed

Princess Eugenie and her husband James Brooksbank on Monday announced that they welcomed their second son on May 30th.

Eugenie used her Instagram account to share the good news with her 1.8 million followers.

She wrote, "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs."

The princess added, "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald."

Supermodel Cindy Crawford appeared to be the only high profile celebrity who reacted to Eugenie's post by liking the picture of her newborn son.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US president Donald Trump, was also among more than 400,000 people who reacted to Princess Eugenie's announcement of her baby's arrival on Instagram.

Ivanka was among the foreign guests who attended the royal wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif last week.

Trump's daughter was pictured talking to Prince William at the wedding.







