Viola Davis sends birthday wishes to Princess Lilibet

US actress and producer Viola Davis has extended love and sweet wishes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Princess Lilibet on her second birthday.
Princess Lilibet turned two on Sunday, June 4.
Commenting on a video posted by the Instagram account, hrhofsussex, Davis wrote: "The sweetest!! Happiest of birthdays” followed by numerous heart emoji.
Earlier, the video was shared saying “Happy 2nd Birthday to the sweetest little royal in all the land, Princess Lilibet Diana!”
“In just two short years, Lili has captured our hearts and proven that being a Princess knows no borders.”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly celebrated Lilibet second birthday on Sunday at their California home.
Meanwhile, it was reported that the royal family snubbed Lilibet on her birthday and did not send greetings to the princess publicly.
Sarah Ferguson marked World Environment Day on Monday
Prince Harry allegedly keeps ‘harping on about a life’ that many people ‘can’t even aspire for’
Prince William and Harry's feud developed in early age because of articles, David Sherborne told the court
The princess said she gave birth on May 30th
Prince Harry is allegedly on ‘constant hunts’ for sympathy out of people’
Meghan Markle’s own PR plan is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s brand identity