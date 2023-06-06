Queen Elizabeth II was 'convinced' to come to balcony by her heir

Queen Elizabeth II made her final balcony appearance after insistence from King Charles.

Her Majesty, who was 96-years-old at the time of her Platinum Jubilee, was especially asked by her heir to attend the Trooping the Colours fly-past.

At the time, a source told the Daily Mail: "The Queen only decided that she would go to London about three hours before the balcony appearance.

"She was not feeling brilliant but the [former] Prince of Wales had called her and told her [that] she really ought to come if she could.

"He told her there were so many people desperate to see her and he convinced her to come."

Queen later told the public that she was "humbled and deeply touched" b the outpour of love.

Months later, Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral Castle.

At the time, Buckingham Palace announced the news of her demise in a special statement.

King Charles III said of the death: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."