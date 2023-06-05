Police arrest rapper Diddy's son Justin Dior Combs

Diddy's son was taken into custody for driving under the influence, USA TODAY reported.

Justin Dior Combs was in the custody of Los Angeles Police Department and booked for a misdemeanor.



The publication reported that the 29-year-old was released at 12:30 p.m. PDT on his own recognizance.

It said Justin did not have to post the $5,000 bond set under the condition that he will appear in court when requested.

Combs' arrest occurred during a traffic stop in Beverly Hills.

Speaking to Fox News, an LAPD official said "Officers observed the driver possibly under the influence of unknown alcohol or drugs."

He said,"the investigation revealed that he was under the influence."

Entertainment Tonight reported that officers said Justin run a red light leading to the traffic stop.

"He was put through a sobriety test that he failed," a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Taking to Instagram his mother Hylton said, "I’m not protecting no one anymore, just my son. And ALL the children."

The stylist said, "The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The Truth shall set you free."

The Instagram post was later deleted.