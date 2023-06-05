Prince Harry stands by Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie's announcement of her baby's arrival on Monday confirmed that her son won't share birthday with Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as was being expected by some royal watchers.

She shared the news five days after the baby Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank was born.

Eugenie and her sister Beatrice are known as members of royal family who still have cordial relations with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Some people believe their relations with the US-based royal couple are rooted in their resentment towards the senior members of the royal family because they believe their father Prince Andrew and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were treated unfairly.

Princess Eugenie's announcement also coincided with Prince Harry's court appearance on Monday, which he skipped for unknown reasons.

Eugenie has been meeting Harry and Meghan despite their fierce criticism of the royal family recently.

Earlier, it was speculated that he skipped the court appearance due to her daughter's birthday but given his relations with her cousin he might have chosen to skip the hearing because he didn't want to overshadow the arrival of the baby. Besides, the hearing took place on May 5, a day after the birthday of his daughter.

Harry's lawyer, David Sherborne, said Harry will not take the stand until Tuesday, as he had been celebrating his daughter Princess Lilibet´s second birthday and only arrived in the UK late Sunday.

King Charles III´s younger son and other high-profile figures allege that MGN Ltd engaged in illegal activities, including phone hacking, at its titles and are seeking damages.

The case is one of several that Harry has brought against British newspaper groups since stepping down from royal duties in early 2020 and relocating to the United States.



