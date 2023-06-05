Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank welcome second son

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank on Monday welcomed their second child.

Sharing a two pictures of the her newborn on Instagram, the Princess said they have named their son Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.

She added, "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs."

She said her son is named after "his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald."

Eugenie and Jack announced the news they were expecting another little one on Instagram in January as they uploaded a sweet picture of August kissing his mother's growing bump.



The Princess never officially shared her due date and just vaguely stated that baby number two is due "this summer".

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack became parents for the first time in February 2021 when they welcomed their now two-year-old son August into the world.



