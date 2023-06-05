Royal family breaks silence on social media after Lilibet 2nd birthday

British royal family has shared its first social media post a day after seemingly snubbing Lilibet on her second birthday on Sunday.



Royals with multiple social media accounts did not mention Lilibet's birthday and stayed silent on June 4.

Meanwhile on Monday, Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared a message the monarch sent to the President of India following the train crash in Odisha.

King Charles, who is currently in Romania says, "Both my wife and I have been most profoundly shocked and saddened by the news of such a dreadful accident outside Balasore. I would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives.”

In another message shared on the palace official Twitter handle, reads: “The Duke of Kent, @RNLI President, has officially named the charity’s newest lifeboat, RNLB Duke of Edinburgh, in recognition of the late Duke’s long-standing commitment to maritime services.”