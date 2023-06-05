Prince Harry arrives in Britain after Lilibet 2nd birthday

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry arrived in Britain late Sunday as King Charles younger son is set to appear in court in phone hacking trial against the publisher.



Harry’s lawyer has confirmed his arrival in UK.

David Sherborne said Harry will not take the stand until Tuesday, as he had been celebrating his daughter Princess Lilibet´s second birthday and only arrived in the UK late Sunday.

Prince Harry and other high-profile figures allege that MGN engaged in illegal activities, including phone hacking, at its titles and are seeking damages.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry will become the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for more than a century when he testifies against the tabloid newspaper publisher for illegal information-gathering.

Harry’s appearance on the stand is said to be the first time a senior royal has given evidence in court since Edward VII, who took the stand in an 1890 slander trial before becoming monarch.