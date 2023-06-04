Even a single penny from PM’s Rs10bn grant for flood-hit Balochistan not yet received: CM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo. — Radio Pakistan/File

In a startling revelation, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Sunday claimed that not a single penny out of the Rs10 billion grant announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the rehabilitation of flood victims was given to his province.

The premier announced a grant of Rs10 billion for Balochistan flood victims in August last year. The devastating floods triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the province claiming around 1,000 lives and damaging properties worth billions.

He expressed severe concerns over the non-fulfilment of promises and the cold-shoulder attitude of the federal government towards the problems of the province where a sense of deprivation already prevails.

“Despite several requests, the prime minister is not giving time for a meeting,” the chief minister said.

He added that this attitude of the Centre would not be tolerated. The provincial chief executive accused the Centre of halting the release of dues of the provinces under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award for a long time.

“We are allies of the government in the federation but the promises made to us are not being fulfilled,” he complained.

In this situation, the Balochistan government was unable to present a “balanced budget” for the fiscal year 2023-24, he added.

Bizenjo also warned that Balochistan would boycott the upcoming meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) as the federal government was not sincere in fulfilling its promises.

Further increase in Balochistan's backwardness was not in the interest of the country, he added