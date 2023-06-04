Hugo Speer let go by Disney after being caught naked in trailer, ending 'The Full Monty' collaboration

Hugo Speer, famous for his portrayal in the 1997 movie "The Full Monty," has expressed his viewpoint regarding what he perceives as an unjust termination from the upcoming Disney+ TV series adaptation inspired by the film.

Speer played the character Guy in the original film, which depicted a group of unemployed steel workers forming a male striptease act. He, along with other original cast members, was set to reprise his role in the series scheduled to debut on June 14.



However, everything changed when Disney stated that Speer's contract was terminated due to "inappropriate conduct" during filming in Manchester, England.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Speer claimed that a runner, who had some on-set experience, knocked on his trailer while he was changing. Although he asked her to wait, she opened the door anyway.

Speer hid behind a wardrobe and was puzzled as to why she didn't leave upon realizing he was changing.

A few days later, a producer approached Speer on set and informed him, "There have been a couple of complaints about you." Speer responded in disbelief.

“What?’ I’ve never, in 31 years, had a single complaint about my conduct.”

The producer then went ahead and told him, “You’ve been seen undressed in your trailer.”

“I tried to think back and remembered the runner, but she hadn’t said anything since she opened the door on me,” he added. “Not ‘that was a bit awkward.’ Nothing. We just carried on doing our jobs.”

Subsequently, Speer was sent home for several weeks, hoping the situation would be resolved. However, after an investigation, his character was written out of the remainder of the series, and he was terminated.

Since his departure from the project, Speer has been unable to find work. He expressed the impact this ordeal had on him, stating, "It was tragi-comic, but they didn't realize how badly affected I was."

He added, "They've taken my job. They've taken my reputation. They've taken my money. They've taken my mental health."

In response to the allegations, a Disney spokesperson issued a statement to the Daily Mail, explaining, "Last year, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of The Full Monty. As is policy, an independent investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect."