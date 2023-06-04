Kim Cattrall finally joins ‘And Just Like That’: deal revealed

Kim Cattrall played the iconic man-eater Samantha Jones in HBO's 'Sex and the City'

Kim Cattrall, who had a highly publicized falling out with her former Sex and the City co-stars, particularly Sarah Jessica Parker, has now agreed to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming sequel, And Just Like That.

However, before committing to the project, Cattrall laid down two strict conditions that the production team had to fulfill.

The fallout between Cattrall and Parker stemmed from an incident in which Parker offered public condolences for the death of Cattrall's brother, which Cattrall believed was done for publicity.

Kim Cattrall had a falling out with former Sex and the City co-stars– mainly Sarah Jessica Parker when the latter made public condolences following the death of her brother. Cattrall was of the opinion that Parker used her brother’s passing for publicity.

As per Page Six, Cattrall's cameo, which is rumored to be a cliffhanger, came with two conditions. The first one being that she wouldn’t do any scenes with her Sex and the City co-stars while the second was that she wouldn’t meet showrunner Michael Patrick King.

A highly placed source told Page Six that “Kim had two stipulations -—one, that she would not act with any of the other girls, and two, she did not want to see Michael Patrick King.”

The source also added that Cattrall was paid handsomely for the cameo, “She will have gotten a s–tload of money. It just shows the power of Kim.”

The source also revealed that while the actress, 66, has agreed to a cameo, she will most likely not return for the show in its entirety as “she was treated poorly”.

And Just Like That Season 2 will be released on Max on June 22.