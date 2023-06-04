Jane McDonald hosts British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield

Previously on the same night, she donned a velvet red gown as she posed on the red carpet

Jane McDonald looked stunning in a gold gown as she hosted the British Soap Awards in Manchester at The Lowry on Saturday. The 60-year-old was chosen as a last minute replacement for This Morning host Phillip Schofield.



She was a glorious sight to behold as she donned a long gold gown that perfectly showed off her stunning figure. She paired the off the shoulder dress with matching heels along with a perfect blowout and glam makeup.

Previously on the same night, she donned a velvet red gown as she posed on the red carpet. Her hair and makeup was similarly glamorous as she beamed at the cameras with a wide grin.

Just hours before, she went through the rehearsals for the event at The Lowry in Salford for the last minute gig. She was revealed to be the replacement for Schofield after he revealed in a shocking statement that he had an affair with a much younger man on This Morning.

He added that he had been lying to his network, ITV, his talent agency along with his friends and family. The confession was followed by his resignation from ITV, which also led to him no longer being the host for the awards ceremony.