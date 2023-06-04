Prince Harry to face most challenging, probing lawyers in Britain to prove allegations

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry, set to travel to the UK this week, has score to settle during his historic appearance as royal in the witness box.

Harr - who has been on this collision course for years - is finally going to be in a courtroom in person, eyeball to eyeball, in his battle against the tabloid press.

The Duke of Sussex will face some tough questions from very challenging and probing lawyers in his effort to prove his claims and allegations.

There are speculations that Harry is taking a huge personal risk in his mission to change the media landscape as he's decided to put himself in the witness box, subject to rigorous cross-examination from some of the most brilliant lawyers in Britain.



The father-of-two will have to answer to questions about stories relating to his relationships, his girlfriends, his mother Diana, the treatment of Meghan and his life growing up in the Royal Family.



Meghan Markle's hubby blames the tabloids for damaging his life and ending the life of his mother. He had spoken a lot about it in recent months, through his Netflix series, his memoir Spare, and his subsequent television interviews.



Unlike his previous appearances, this will be very different. There could be nothing comfortable or familiar about the High Court, and Harry will have little control of the questioning or narrative.

Harry has to prove that stories were written about him using information that was illegally obtained through phone hacking and voicemail interception, blagging, and the use of private investigators.



Some experts believe that Harry could draw others into this court case, even if they would privately prefer to keep their names out of a public courtroom. It was previously claimed that Harry's elder brother Prince William settled a hacking case against the publishers of The Sun and the News of the World for a "very large sum".



Prince Harry seemingly wants his claims heard in open court. He wants them heard, and unlike many other alleged victims of phone hacking, he can afford to take his fight as far as he can.



Prince Harry, according to Sky News, will give evidence under oath, facing a KC who may try to tear his case to shreds.

This hacking case is one of three he is fighting against the British press. Two others involving the owners of The Sun and the Daily Mail are still being worked out by the courts.



The King, who is conveniently out of the country holidaying in Transylvania, once told his son his court cases were a "suicide mission". But Harry does things his way, and he's made it clear taking on the tabloids will be his "life's work".

"This isn't like taking questions from Oprah Winfrey in a celebrity interview," BBC quoted Tim Maltin, managing partner of Maltin PR, which specialises in high-profile reputation management.

"It is a hostile encounter with a highly-skilled cross-examiner armed with a battery of techniques to undermine your credibility. Giving evidence is daunting… and cross-examination is far more often traumatic than cathartic," he says.