Meghan Markle’s mother Doria is getting ‘no Mother of the Year awards’

Meghan Markle and her mother have come under the line of fire, amid claims that Doria was an ‘absent mother’ and even an ‘enabler’.



A famed aristocrat Lady Colin Campbell has just bashed Meghan Markle and her mother for being ‘too similar for their own good’.

The converastion arose once Lady C started discussing the shocking tendencies that Meghan’s mother Doria harbors.

In a new YouTube video she touched on Thomas Markle’s dedication to her schooling and bashed Doria for being “absent from Meghan’s life for 10 years.”

Lady C even went as far as to brand Doria an ‘enabler’ and ‘not Mother of the Year’ because “she and Meghan are similar.”

“They have the same boundaries,” she also added before admitting “Doria encouraged her to be loose and free… Doria’s attitude was very relaxed.”

At the end of theday, “the techniques of these two woman are terrible, including thinking something is racist if someone does not give you your way. This is my own opinion.”