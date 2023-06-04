Andrew Tate retracts past comments, 'I've never said that'

Controversial online influencer Andrew Tate has denied allegations of misogyny and other serious crimes in an interview with the BBC.

When confronted with specific accusations of rape, human trafficking, and exploitation of women, which are currently being investigated by Romanian prosecutors, Tate dismissed them.

Instead, Tate claimed he is a "force for good" and stated that he was following the instruction of God to perform positive actions.

This interview marked Tate's first appearance on a major broadcaster since being released into house arrest in April after being held by Romanian police.

During the interview, he brushed aside the testimonies of women involved in the ongoing investigation and referred to a woman who had previously confided anonymously to the BBC as "imaginary," alleging that she was invented by the BBC.

"I'm doing you the favour as legacy media, giving you relevance, by speaking to you. And I'm telling you now, this Sophie, which the BBC has invented, who has no face. Nobody knows who she is. I know."

The woman had claimed that she followed Tate to Romania under the belief that he loved her. She stated that she was coerced into webcam work and getting a tattoo of Tate's name. Sophie is currently assisting the investigation in Romania.

Tate also dismissed concerns raised by schoolteachers, senior police figures, and rights campaigners about the influence of his views. Tate dismissed these accusations as "absolute garbage" and denied being responsible for increased attacks on girls or harassment of female teachers.

Tate also refused to acknowledge his comments on the Hustler's University website, where he said his job was to "meet a girl, go on a few dates, sleep with her, get her to fall in love with me to where she'd do anything I say, and then get her on a webcam so we could become rich together". The page no longer exists.

"I've never said that," He said.

When confronted with controversial statements he made in the past, Tate claimed that they were taken out of context or meant as jokes.

"I don't know if you understand what sarcasm is. I don't know if you understand what context is. I don't know if you understand what satirical content is,” he said defending a YouTube statement purporting that a woman's intimate parts are the property of her male partner.

The Tate brothers are currently under judicial control, and an indictment is expected in the coming weeks as the investigation nears end.