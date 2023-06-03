Pressure mounts on King Charles after horse race invaded

Days after people belonging to Animal Rising took three lambs from King Charles's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, police guarding the Epsom Derby on Saturday made multiple arrests including of an activist from the same group who stormed the track during the blue-riband horse race.

According to AFP, the man was bundled away by police and stewards before the 14 horses reached that point of the track, to cheers from massed spectators.

Animal Rising activists stormed the Grand National race at Aintree near Liverpool April, and last week said they had "rescued" three lambs from slaughter on a farm on King Charles III´s Sandringham estate.



One woman was arrested as she tried to clamber over the fence, as Animal Rising slammed race organisers for a "sickening display of profit (over) care for animals".

In the hours ahead of the race, Surrey Police arrested 19 activists from the animal rights group in a pre-emptive operation around the Epsom racecourse, near London.

All were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance, the police force said.

"We have been clear in our approach that criminal activity will not be tolerated at the Epsom Derby Festival," senior Surrey officer Michael Hodder said in a statement.

One of British sport´s highest profile events was won by Auguste Rodin -- beating the pre-race favourite, ironically called Arrest.

Animal Rising had said before the race that it was undeterred both by the arrests and a court injunction obtained by the Jockey Club this week.





Three horses were destroyed after getting injured during the Grand National steeplechase festival -- proof, the group says, that racing is fatally dangerous.