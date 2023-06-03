Kate Middleton responsible for sending cryptic message to Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suggested in their Netflix documentary and the Duke's explosive tell-all book that Prince William and Kate Middleton played a role to force them out of the the United Kingdom.

Although the Duke of Sussex also criticized his father King Charles and Queen Camilla in his book, William came across as a man who was not happy with his younger brother after his marriage to the former American actress.

It was also speculated that Harry might not have directly accused Kate Middleton of conspiring against his wife but he must have been aware of Kate's influence on her husband's actions.

Meghan Markle's on the royal family website has been completely ignored since the death of Queen Elizabeth. The royals haven't bothered to update the "About Duchess of Sussex" page.

The discrimination towards the former actress seems evident because the "About Duke of Sussex" page has been properly updated on the website since Queen's death.

Meghan's page read the couple continues to honour their duty to The Queen while Prince Harry's page states the pair continues to honour their duty to The King

Screenshot of Meghan's page on June 3, 2023

The profiles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clearly shows that some people responsible for updating the website deliberately avoided making changes to the Duchess of Sussex's page after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Screenshot of Harry's page on June 3,2023

While it is not known who is responsible for using an official platform to show discrimination against Meghan Markle, it may easily be called a cryptic message to the Duchess of Sussex from Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla.