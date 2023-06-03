WhatsApp introduces new calling button for users

The picture shows a WhatsApp chat. — Unsplash

The widely used messaging app, WhatsApp, continues to bring changes by introducing new updates and features to improve the user experience.

In its new update, the instant messaging app is releasing a new calling button along with a context menu, said WaBetaInfo.

It has submitted the update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 23.11.0.76.

The new update is currently available to some iOS beta testers and will be rolled out to more people in the coming weeks.

After installing the latest update for iOS, some people may notice a change in the group chats with a new calling icon within the chat header.

Users will find a different icon in group chats if the feature is enabled. They can still make group calls but the icon now shows a context menu. The menu will give them two options — to make a video or an audio call.

Previously, there was an action sheet with these two options or two buttons to place video or audio calls. However, the latest update changed it into a context menu.

"If a video call button along with a plus sign above the icon is available, it means the feature is enabled for your account," said the WhatsApp watcher.

iOS users prefer a context menu over an action sheet because of its "enhanced visual appeal as they integrate within the interface, providing a clean and elegant design".