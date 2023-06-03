Brad Pitt's Formula 1 movie adds Tobias Menzies to stellar cast

Outlander star Tobias Menzies will be joining Brad Pitt in Apple's upcoming Formula One racing movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, helmed by the same team behind Top Gun: Maverick, will be directed and produced by Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer respectively, with Ehren Kruger penning the screenplay.

Tobias Menzies, known for his Emmy-winning role as Prince Philip in Netflix's The Crown, will take on an undisclosed role in the film. His impressive acting credits also include Starz's Outlander, HBO's Game of Thrones, and AMC's The Terror.

Menzies currently stars in A24's You Hurt My Feelings opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The untitled Formula One racing feature stars Brad Pitt as a former driver making a comeback to the sport. Kerry Condon has been cast as the team's technical director, responsible for overseeing the design and development of a cutting-edge race car.

The production includes producers Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and Lewis Hamilton's Dawn Apollo production banner, with Copper CEO Penni Thow serving as executive producer.

Apple is also collaborating with Brad Pitt and his Plan B Entertainment on a project directed by Jon Watts, featuring George Clooney.

The Formula will run exclusively worldwide for at least 30 days before becoming available on the Apple TV+ platform.