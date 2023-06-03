Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won’t divorce, claims royal expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not divorce as their marriage is ‘too co-dependent’, royal expert Ingrid Seward has claimed.
Speaking to GB News, per Entertainment Daily, Seward believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marriage will not break down as the royal couple are so co-dependent on each other.
The royal expert said, “There’s been a lot of gossip and a lot of talk that Meghan‘s been out and about in LA without Harry.
“But I think that they’ve probably reached the stage in their marriage now where they can each do their own thing.”
She went on to add, “They were absolutely together like glue before. But I don’t think that the marriage is floundering. I just think they’re finding a little bit of independence from each other, which we’ve never seen before.”
“I think Harry is so dependent on her. I think they’re co-dependents and I don’t that it’ll break up.”
Ingrid Seward remarks came amid rumours Prince Harry have contacted divorce lawyers “months ago” amid rift with Meghan Markle.
