Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find 'independence' from each other, but won't split

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been in news for last few months about their relationship, have entered a new phase of romance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly developed their independence and begun to carve out their own interests amid divorce rumours.

Harry is reportedly loving to stay at home while his wife Meghan is partying with her pals in Los Angeles, however this does not mean their marriage is in trouble, according to a royal expert.



Ingrid Seward, Editor of Majesty magazine, has shared her insight into life in the Sussex home in Montecito, California, where the Sussexes are raising their two young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Sharing her knowledges and thoughts about the couple's relationship, Seward said the two have found "a little bit of independence from each other" but that it was no bad thing given how close they were at the start of their relationship.

"There's been a lot of gossip and a lot of talk that Meghan's been out and about in LA without Harry," She told GB News.

"But I think that, you know, they have probably just reached the stage in their marriage where they can now do their own thing. They were absolutely together like glue, weren't they before, but I don't think that the marriage is floundering," Seward continued.

"I just think they're finding, you know, a little bit of independence from each other, which we've never seen before," she added.

It seems as King Charles III's younger son Harry and his wife Meghan have given each other some space to explore the pleasures of their own interest.