King Charles all set to surprise Lilibet on her 2nd birthday

King Charles is all set to surprise his granddaughter Princess Lilibet on her second birthday, it is believed.
Royal fans believe that King Charles, who is currently in Romania on visit, will talk to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter via FaceTime on her special day.
The royal fans started speculating this after the New Idea reported that since his coronation, King Charles and Prince Harry have been in regular contact and FaceTime once a week.
The same report had also claimed King Charles is planning an extra-sweet birthday surprise for Princess Lilibet.
The publication, citing an insider, reported the monarch wants to give Princess Lilibet something she ‘will use and be hers.’
The insider went on to say, “He (King Charles) wants to give Lili something she will use and be hers. She’ll remember it forever – it’s going to be the ultimate surprise!”
Prince Harry told to start being subtle with his behaviour in the Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II health deteriorated in last days, says expert
King Charles new video on Commonwealth mocked by Royal Expert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will go their separate ways in five years
Sophie Wessex marking important visits in King Charles new monarchy
The Duke of Sussex will be in the witness box on Monday