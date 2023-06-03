Prince William, Kate Middleton’s new royal role to ‘collide’ with personal ‘intent’

It seems that Kate Middleton and Prince William will be at odds with their royal duties as they will miss out on a major part in their life.

Writing in her column for News.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser explained that with their recent attendance at the royal wedding of Al Hussein bin Abdullah, Crown Prince of Jordan to his now wife Princess Rajwa, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been taking a step up in their royal careers.

Elser shared that with the smaller number of working royal family, Kate and William will be “shouldering the bulk of international royal tours now.”

“The expectation and pressure on them to fly the flag on behalf of King Charles around the world is only going to ramp up, like it or not,” penned the expert.

She continued, “However, on the other hand, they are a couple with young children at home, with homework to do and sports kit to go in the dryer. Of course, the Waleses’ probably have more staff than a major branch of Kmart and I doubt that the next King of Great Britain can be found Napisan-ing school shirts after a day of investitures.

“Still, William and Kate are clearly intent on being present in their kidlet’s daily lives in a way that no future King and Queen ever, ever have before.”

Elser stated that the “devotion to their family” is about to “collide with the fact that both Charles and the government are going to need them to jet off with increasing frequency in the years to come.”

Back in May, it was reported by Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton are working towards giving their kids a life where they will manage their time between school and other activities and the royal engagements as they will have a much bigger role in future events after the crowning ceremony of Charles.