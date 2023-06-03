Prince William receives criticism for losing patience at Kate Middleton

Prince William has received criticism as the Prince of Wales appeared to lose his patience at wife Kate Middleton at Prince Hussein of Jordan's wedding.



Royal fans have reacted after Prince William was caught on video telling Kate to wrap up her conversation with the bride.

The video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, as the Princess of Wales continues to chat with the bride, Prince William, clearly sensing that she was holding up other guests, telling her "chop, chop. Let's keep going."

Commenting on it, one fan said, "All the money in the world, yet no class. He thought it was acceptable to tell the royal couple and his wife to hurry up and stop talking. Like, the bride totally saw him. Don't these people go to charm school or something?"

Another said, “Royal highnesses, please let the princesses have a girls' day out or something... they have a lot to catch up!”